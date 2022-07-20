Firefighters rush to brush fire adjacent to Interstate 25 near Fort Collins
Firefighters in Fort Collins knocked down at least one brush fire on Wednesday during hot temperatures. One fire was found in a ditch near the frontage road parallel to Interstate 25.
It fire burned around 500 feet between fields and the roadway.
Poudre Fire Authority says no one was hurt and no structures burned.
It's not yet clear how the fire started.
