Firefighters in Denver metro area deploy to help with South Dakota wildfire

Two crews of firefighters from the Denver metro area left Friday to help with containment efforts on a large wildfire in South Dakota.

The Qury Fire, burning southeast of Custer, S.D., began two days ago and has covered 7,000 acres so far. It remains at 0% containment as of Saturday afternoon.

Qury Fire West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro Fire Rescue said the wildfire has exhibited "extreme fire behavior- including running fire, torching trees, and spot fires igniting ahead of the main fire."

The fire is burning roughly two miles from the city, and evacuations are in place for surrounding areas.

West Metro said it expects strong winds on Saturday to hinder efforts to combat the wildfire, and three of the department's crew members headed to South Dakota on Friday afternoon to assist.

North Metro firefighter helps with containment efforts in Qury Fire North Metro Fire Rescue

North Metro Fire Rescue also deployed a crew with a Type III Brush Engine on Friday to help support efforts to contain the Qury Fire. They said Engine Boss Craig Talbot and firefighters Alberto Lopez, Jeff Tipton, and Shane Dougherty are working with Division F. North Metro said the division is "assisting with firing and holding operations to help keep the fire away from homes and strengthen control lines."

"Wildland deployments like this are part of the nationwide system that sends help where it's needed most. They also give firefighters the opportunity to gain valuable experience on large, fast-moving fires- skills they bring back to protect communities here at home," West Metro said.