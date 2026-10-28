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Firefighters rush to burning duplex under construction in Northern Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Firefighters in Northern Colorado rushed to a burning duplex that was under construction in a new neighborhood in Loveland. On Wednesday morning, flames were seen coming from the home at 3222 Trailside Drive. 

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A duplex under construction in the Kinston neighborhood in Loveland.  CBS

When crews arrived, they found a portion of the roof had been burned as flames continued to rise from the home. 

Crews had at least two ladder trucks at the scene to spray water on the fire, and some firefighters attacked the fire from a neighboring home by smashing out the windows in order to make room for the fire hoses. 

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A duplex fire in the Kinston neighborhood in Loveland.  CBS

According to investigators, the duplexes are owned by a company named VellaTerra in a new neighborhood known as Kinston. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. The damage to the home under construction is significant. 

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Firefighters battled a fire at a duplex under construction in Loveland.  CBS

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