Firefighters rush to burning abandoned building in Denver metro area early Monday morning

By
Jennifer McRae
Firefighters rushed to a burning abandoned building in the Denver metro area early Monday morning. According to West Metro Fire Rescue, crews were called to the structure fire in a vacant building in the 1400 block of Otis in Lakewood just after midnight.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Otis in Lakewood. West Metro Fire Rescue

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire. 

The scene of the fire on Otis near Colfax in Lakewood in October 2025. West Metro Fire Rescue

According to investigators, the cause is under investigation. They said crews responded to a fire at the same location last October. During that firefight, a water main broke and caused more damage to a property adjacent to the fire. 

