Firefighters across Colorado deploying to fight Los Angeles wildfires

Firefighters from multiple agencies across Colorado are deploying to join the fight as massive wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles.

A view of engulfed wildfire as firefighters battle wildfires in Los Angeles as several blazes continue to tear through the region on January 10, 2025. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Five fires continue to burn in and around Los Angeles and the death toll continues to climb. The fires have destroyed more than 55 square miles and claimed at least 10 lives. Over 300,000 residents are under evacuation orders and warnings. The two largest fires, the Palisades and Eaton fires, are only 8% and 3% contained respectively.

Aurora firefighters deploy to Los Angeles

Aurora Fire Rescue's wildland team will take a Type 3 brush engine to support firefighters in Los Angeles on Friday. Brush trucks, also known as wildland fire engines, are specifically designed to fight wildfires with better maneuverability and stability than other fire trucks.

The City of Boulder Fire-Rescue is also sending a Type 3 brush truck and a team of four firefighters as part of a strike team of engines from Colorado.

Boulder Fire-Rescue brush truck Boulder Fire Rescue

"Over the coming days, five engines and crew members from different Front Range departments will be driving to California to bolster response efforts. Upon arrival, there is the potential for the engines to spend up to two weeks helping with fire suppression and any other needs determined by the incident," said BFR.

Colorado Springs Fire Department announced Friday that a four-person crew will depart on its Wildland 4 truck around noon.

According to Marco Perea of the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center requests for help in California have been received, but they do not have totals yet. He said agencies in Grand Junction, Durango, Craig, Pueblo, and Fort Collins appear to be deploying teams as well.

Earlier this week the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control sent a multi-mission aircraft to assist with mapping the wildfires. A team from Castle Rock left Wednesday to assist firefighters in LA.

Other fire departments across the state, including North Metro and Brighton, said they have crews ready to go if requested.