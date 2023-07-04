Firefighter, police officers injured battling blaze at apartment complex in Aurora
One firefighter was injured while battling a fire at an apartment complex on Monday night. The apartment complex is located near Quincy Reservoir.
When police and firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to several units and caused the inside of the building to become unstable.
The firefighter was rushed to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Several officers with the Aurora Police Department took themselves to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
