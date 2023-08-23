Watch CBS News
Fire heavily damages Ken Caryl Valley house that was being remodeled

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A fire heavily damaged a home in Ken Caryl Valley overnight.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which happened on a street called Sand Cherry near White Oak Drive.

West Metro firefighters tonight on a structure fire at a home on Sand Cherry near White Oak Drive in Ken Caryl Valley....

Posted by West Metro Fire Rescue on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Officials with West Metro Fire Rescue said the house was being remodeled and the owners were not inside when the fire broke out.

Firefighters responding to the fire found the house in flames and partially collapsed.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 8:43 AM

