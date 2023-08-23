Fire heavily damages Ken Caryl Valley house that was being remodeled
A fire heavily damaged a home in Ken Caryl Valley overnight.
No one was hurt in the blaze, which happened on a street called Sand Cherry near White Oak Drive.
Officials with West Metro Fire Rescue said the house was being remodeled and the owners were not inside when the fire broke out.
Firefighters responding to the fire found the house in flames and partially collapsed.
