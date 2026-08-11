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Greeley officials reveal cause of fire that tore through Colorado encampment, killing woman and dog

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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The Greeley Fire Department on Tuesday revealed new information about its investigation into a fatal fire that started over the weekend at the time that a powerful microburst hit the area. The grass fire burned through an encampment in the southern part of the Colorado city and killed a woman and a dog. A man was also badly burned.

Fire officials described the wind event as a localized dry microburst and said wind gusts were recorded at between 85 and 100 mph. They said it started just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in an area of high‑voltage power lines and that it "displaced multiple wooden transmission-support structures."

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Noelle Hinojosa

"This stress caused an energized conductor to fail at a compression connector, releasing electrical energy that ignited the vegetation below," the fire department wrote in a news release.

The fire burned approximately 22 acres. The department's investigation has determined that the fire didn't start inside the encampment and was not human-caused. It has been classified as an accidental incident.

The name of the woman who was killed hasn't been released. She was 45.

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