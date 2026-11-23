Crews rushed to put out a fire at a historic hotel in Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado, that broke out on Sunday night.

Multiple fire departments across the region responded to help when a fire broke out inside the old Riverside Hotel building around 7:55 p.m. The Grand County Sheriff's Office says the county administration building was set up as a warming center for the people in the area who were evacuated.

A fire broke out inside the old Riverside Hotel building in Hot Sulphur Springs on Nov. 22, 2026. Grand County Sheriff's Office

The Riverside Hotel is a two-story clapboard building that was constructed in 1903 with 22 guest rooms, a lobby and a saloon. It was restored in 1983 when it was purchased by Abraham Esteban Rodriguez and was known locally for its restaurant, led by Chef Jamie Medina, until the 2000s. It was purchased as a private residence in 2011.

The Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Department said the current residents have used the building part-time since they moved a few years ago, and they were not in the building when the fire broke out.