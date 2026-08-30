Colorado fire crews monitor hotspot flare ups within Gold Mountain Fire boundary

Colorado firefighters say they're monitoring hotspots that flared up inside the perimeter of the Gold Mountain Fire on Friday.

The Crested Butte Fire Protection District says a Type 6 engine crew is at the Middle Fork of the Big Cimarron monitoring several active areas along the fire line. They shared videos of hotspots that flared in the area earlier this week.

The fire department says that, for now, they're monitoring the activity to make sure it doesn't cross the established control line. They're allowing the active areas to burn under supervision as part of their forest-health strategy.

Crested Butte Fire Protection District

As hazard trees come down, the CBFPD says it can create hazardous conditions for their firefighters. Crews are working to mitigate conditions that could help the fire spread.

In a social media post, the fire department said, "We'll continue monitoring the fire closely and supporting efforts to keep the surrounding communities and forests safe."

The Gold Mountain Fire began on June 27, about 2 miles northeast of Ouray, and has burned approximately 39,744 acres. It's estimated to be approximately 92% contained. Large wildfires like this can take months to be completely contained and burn out. The U.S. Forest Service estimates that the fire will be fully contained by the end of October.

Crested Butte Fire Protection District

They say the fire has minimal creeping, single-tree torching, and group-tree torching in some areas.

"Firefighters are using a risk-based suppression strategy that prioritizes public and firefighter safety while protecting communities, critical infrastructure, water systems and access along the Highway 550 corridor," the USFS said on InciWeb. "Where direct engagement is unsafe or impractical, firefighters are using natural features, indirect containment lines, point protection around homes and other values at risk, and pumps, hoses and large water tanks to support structure protection."

Last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to the Gold Mountain Fire and the Aspen Acres Fire.