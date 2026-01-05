Evacuations lifted for wildfire near Broomfield-Boulder county line in northwestern part of Denver metro area

An evacuation order has been lifted near the Broomfield-Boulder county line after a wildfire started sending up smoke plumes that were blown by strong winds. The fire started around 3 p.m. near Highway 287 and Dillon Road in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area.

A view of the smoke from Broomfield on Monday afternoon Ella Sarles

The evacuation was for a large area that included open space but it also affected homes in a Lafayette neighborhood located north of Dillon Road, just to the west of Highway 287 and south of Highway 42.

Catrin Dancewicz

The evacuation was lifted at about 4:30 p.m.

Highway 287 was also closed for a short time due to the firefight.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Winds from the west were gusting at about 35 mph at 3:15 p.m. in the area, according to First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.