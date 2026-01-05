Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuations lifted for wildfire near Broomfield-Boulder county line in northwestern part of Denver metro area

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

An evacuation order has been lifted near the Broomfield-Boulder county line after a wildfire started sending up smoke plumes that were blown by strong winds. The fire started around 3 p.m. near Highway 287 and Dillon Road in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area.

img-1650.jpg
A view of the smoke from Broomfield on Monday afternoon Ella Sarles

The evacuation was for a large area that included open space but it also affected homes in a Lafayette neighborhood located north of Dillon Road, just to the west of Highway 287 and south of Highway 42.

fire.jpg
Catrin Dancewicz

The evacuation was lifted at about 4:30 p.m.

Highway 287 was also closed for a short time due to the firefight.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Winds from the west were gusting at about 35 mph at 3:15 p.m. in the area, according to First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue