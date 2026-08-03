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Colorado girl helps neighbors get to safety during fire at apartment complex in Aurora

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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A fire at three-story apartment building in Aurora caused a significant amount of damage on Monday. In started in the late afternoon near the intersection of Alameda Parkway and South Airport Road.

One person requested medical attention and several families were displaced by the fire. First responders also gave oxygen to two cats.

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CBS

The fire affected 24 of the units in the building, located at 16203 East Alameda Place.

An 11-year-old girl said she rushed to help her neighbors get to safety.

"I knocked on a bunch of people's doors and I said 'Come out, there's a fire, there's a fire."

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CBS

Savannah Leal said she was "very scared" and that she was inhaling smoke.

"It tried to get to a fire extinguisher. The fire was so big, I couldn't use it," she said.

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Aurora Fire Rescue

Leal was responsible for one of the early 911 calls. She said she's relieved to know that people made it out safely.

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