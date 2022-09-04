Fire agencies hope hot temperatures, holiday activities don't spark next wildfire

Summer may be nearing its end, but the so called "fire season" isn't over.

"It's kind of a year-round thing now, that we're always kind of watching and seeing what's going on," said Lauren Ono, the South Metro Fire Rescue public information officer.

This week, Denver and some surrounding areas are expected to see temperatures in the 90s, each day getting hotter and hotter. And with those high temps continuing to stick around, fire danger is a concern.

"Anytime there's going to be high temperatures, low humidity, high winds, we tend to worry a little bit more, especially along the Front Range," Ono said. "Historically, the fall does see more urban interface fires for us."

As we celebrate Labor Day and the last few weeks of summer, remember how to stay safe while cooking outdoors!



• Only use grills outdoors, away from siding & deck railings.

• Keep a 3-ft. kid and pet free zone away from grills.

Urban interface fires are fires that are near open spaces or vegetation fires that are close to homes and businesses. While the Metro Area is not currently in a red flag warning this Labor Day weekend, more people out and about is a worry to fire agencies.

"It's warm outside, people are off work, so they're enjoying their outdoor time. But fires can still happen, and we still want people to be safe out there," she said.

It started already; abandoned camp fires reported yesterday in CO; if you are out camping and come upon an unattended camp fire please put it out!

While fire danger isn't high right now, crews like South Metro Fire Rescue continue to stay prepared and ready in case a fire does break out. But as always, the community's help is vital to staying safe.

"Use caution. So, if they're out there barbequing, make sure there is no combustible material around the barbeque, that it's not up against the home, and if there are ashes make sure it's completely cooled before they throw it away," said Ono.

Residents can sign up for emergency notifications through their counties.