FEMA approves $4.3 million for Marshall Fire recovery

FEMA has approved $4.3 million in funding for the Marshall Fire recovery after the major disaster declaration issued Dec. 31, 2021. This funding will cover 90% of the recovery project cost.

CBS

The City of Louisville has already received $1.4 million from FEMA, to provide life, safety, and health support during the fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. That funding covered administrative support costs for the Emergency Operations Center, search and rescue operations, firefighting, and safety testing for the city's water supply.

FEMA has also disbursed $2.8 million to the Town of Superior. The Marshall Fire damaged Superior's reservoir which created a threat to the public. This funding allowed the restoration of the reservoir back to its pre-disaster design, function, and capacity.