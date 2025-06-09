2 people arrested in connection with felony child exploitation investigation in Colorado's Douglas County

Two Colorado residents were arrested in connection with a sex crimes investigation in Douglas County.

Douglas County sheriff's detectives arrested 33-year-old Michael Palestino, of Castle Pines, last month and 28-year-old Gianna Worley, of Centennial, was arrested last week, the sheriff's office said on Monday.

Michael Palestino, left, and Gianna Worley have been arrested in connection with a child sex exploitation investigation in Douglas County. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Few details about the investigation, which detectives say is ongoing, were immediately available, but Palestino is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, sexual exploitation of a child -- both class 3 felonies -- sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child -- both class 4 felonies.

He's being held in the El Paso County Jail without bond in an unrelated case, according to Douglas County investigators, and will be transferred to Douglas County.

Worley faces 12 charges of sexual exploitation of a child -- one of which is being classified as a class 3 felony and 11 of which are a class 4 felony, according to the sheriff's office. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.