Felony charges of stalking, harassment dropped against ranchers in El Paso County
Felony charges of stalking and harassment against two ranchers in El Paso County have been dropped. Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested and charged in February.
The couple bought a 1,000-acre ranch in Yoder three years ago and started settling into the community, but within the past year, they say things have turned ugly between them and their neighbors.
A dispute over an easement located between their property and a neighbor's property led to multiple restraining orders and arrests of the Mallerys and their neighbor Teresa Clark. Courtney and Nicole say the dispute also turned racial.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.