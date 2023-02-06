Federal lawsuit filed against landlord who allegedly tried to evict tenant for refusing his advances

A Greeley landlord who asked a female tenant out on dates - then told her "I have the right to harass you all day long," "I challenge you this week to get a lawyer because you're out," and "sue me" when she refused - will have his day in court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Jan. 25 it has filed a civil complaint against 70-year-old Vernon C. Morgan of Greeley. The decision to pursue civil damages comes after an investigation by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.

That agency "found reasonable cause that discrimination and retaliation had occurred," as stated in a press release.

According to case documents obtained by CBS4, Morgan owns a large home located at 1415 83rd Avenue in Greeley.

In June of 2020, he rented a ground floor bedroom to 60-year-old Yvette Plumey.

During her first week living there, Morgan asked Plumey to become the house manager, a position in which she would oversee the other tenants' use of the kitchen and common areas of the residence.

Plumey agreed to meet with Morgan for lunch and dinner an undisclosed number of times to discuss house business, according to the case documents.

But when Plumey realized in mid-June that Morgan had romantic motives, she declined further meetings. She texted him a message requesting a professional relationship: "Let's keep this respectable and honorable. And always business. I am a tenant with a signed lease," as stated in the case documents.

Morgan allegedly ignored the request and continued to ask her out on dates. He also made comments on her appearance, asked her to accompany him on a trip to Ireland, regularly offered to rub her shoulders, and once looked into her bedroom through a window, according to case documents.

On Oct. 6, Plumey and another resident recorded a conversation with Morgan.

When confronted about his behavior, Morgan told Plumey, "Baby, you need to get all your stuff. Your menopausal thing is taking you."

Plumey replied, "Oh, now you're patronizing me."

Morgan replied, "No, it's sexual harassment . . .I'm sexually harassing you right now."

Later, Plumey stated, "You have the right to not harass me."

Morgan responded, "No, I don't. I have the right to harass you all day long."

According to case documents, the discussion worsened.

"Get a lawyer," Morgan told Plumey. "I challenge you this week to get a lawyer because you're out."

Later, Morgan allegedly asked Plumey, "You're challenging me with sexual harassment?" Plumey replied, "Yeah, because of what you did."

"Oh, you loved it," Morgan reportedly replied. "Sue me."

Two days later, Morgan allegedly chased after Plumey's car to yell a profanity at her. She filed for a protection order in Weld County court the following day. Morgan reportedly violated the protection order the day after it went into effect.

Plumey then moved into a windowless second-floor bedroom, although she was still paying for the larger one downstairs.

A month later, Morgan sent Plumey text messages advising her of his acquisition of legal counsel. He stopped accepting her rent payments. He also filed his own complaint in Weld court alleging Plumey had violated the terms and conditions of her lease by making sexual harassment accusations.

Plumey filed her complaint with HUD on Nov. 23, less than five months after she had moved in.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office is committed to protecting tenants who are subjected to unwanted sexual advances and comments," said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. "Sexual harassment related to housing is particularly egregious because everyone should be able to feel safe in their home. The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to work with HUD to investigate and hold accountable landlords who violate the Fair Housing Act."

Plumey did not return CBS4's request for comment. Morgan could not be reached.

Several online real estate sites show the home at 1415 83rd Avenue was listed for sale on Jan. 23.

The next court date in the case is April 4.