Federal judge in Colorado declares ICE practice of warrantless arrests illegal

A federal judge has partially granted a motion to block efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest immigrants without warrants in Colorado. Utah college student Caroline Dias Goncalves, detained last summer after a traffic stop in Mesa County, is a named plaintiff in the case. The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In his ruling Federal Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote that "Immigration officials are entrusted with enforcing immigration laws and are authorized to pursue an aggressive deportation agenda. They may arrest and initiate removal proceedings against individuals they believe are present without lawful status. But in carrying out these responsibilities, they must follow the law."

A screenshot of bodyworn camera video from a Mesa County sheriff's deputy shows the deputy during a June 2025 traffic stop where he allegedly gave information about the driver's residency status to federal immiration officials. Mesa County Sheriff's Office

The ruling declared the practice of arresting individuals without a warrant and without making an individualized flight-risk determination "unlawful."

The ruling stated, "Plaintiffs are four individuals who had deep and longstanding ties to their communities, including parents, spouses, children, stable employment histories and active participation in their local churches," and continued, "No reasonable officer could have reasonably concluded that these plaintiffs were likely to flee before a warrant could be obtained."

In an earlier filing in the suit the U.S. Attorneys Office for Colorado said, "Congress has authorized immigration officials to interrogate individuals and to conduct arrests with or without a warrant."

The judge ordered the government to refund the costs incurred by Ms. Dias Goncalves and the other plaintiffs in the case, "to obtain and post their bonds and shall remove their ankle monitors and terminate their reporting requirements and other conditions of release."

Body camera video shows deputy interacting with Caroline Dias Goncalves. Mesa County Sheriff's Office

The judge also issued a reminder to immigration agents, "ICE shall not effect warrantless arrest in this District unless, pre-arrest, the arresting officer has probable cause to believe that the individual is in the US in violation of US Immigration laws and probable cause that the person being arrested is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained."

The ruling orders the government to provide to the plaintiffs attorneys, and if necessary, the Court, "a subset of randomly selection Form I-213s for warrantless arrests conducted by immigration officers in this District."

The judge denied an request by the plaintiffs for ICE to show training requirements and proof of compliance on the matter of warrantless arrests, but added "However should compliance with this Order prove elusive, plaintiffs may renew their request."

"The court has confirmed what has been enshrined in federal law for decades: ICE cannot terrify our communities with their haphazard warrantless arrests," said Tim Macdonald, ACLU of Colorado legal director. "A federal court has now declared that ICE must immediately stop these aggressive and unlawful tactics."

CBS News Colorado has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for additional comment on the ruling, and will update this story as new information is available.