Federal Boulevard closed in both directions after crash involving pedestrian
Denver police is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and pedestrian near 10th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
The department issued an update saying that the pedestrian involved in the crash was pronounced dead and the medical examiner will release the identity of the victim.
It was also reported by DPD that the driver remained on the scene following the crash.
Federal Boulevard remains closed going both directions until DPD finishes its investigation.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
