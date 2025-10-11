Federal authorities helping Colorado deputies search for alleged child rapist hiding on 14er

Federal authorities have joined Colorado deputies in their mountain-side search for a man accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter four years ago.

Paul Sandoval left the Alamosa County area after a judge granted a warrant for his arrest in April 2021, according to online court records. In a press release distributed Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service indicated Sandoval recently returned and was spotted earlier in the day. He was armed.

"Sandoval is believed to be hiding along trails leading to the top of Blanca Peak on the southwest part of the mountain and is confirmed to be armed with a rifle," the press release stated. The search was referred to as an active manhunt.

Paul Sandoval, 62, is wanted by Colorado authorities for sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter in 2021. He has been on the run since charges were filed in the incident and is now believed to be armed and hiding on the slopes of 14,350-foot Blanca Peak in southern Colorado. U.S. Marshals Service

Alamosa County Sheriff's Office investigators determined Sandoval was the suspect in a pair of break-ins in August.

Sandoval, reportedly asked by his girlfriend in March 2021 to babysit her daughter, allegedly tied up the young girl with rope and raped in a shed on the property. He faces eight charges of sexual assault on a child, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

Sandoval is described as 5-foot-11 in height and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red backpack and gray shirt, and is likely accompanied by at least one dog. Authorities ask any hunters or hikers who see Sandoval to call 9-1-1 immediately and not approach him.

Blanca Peak is the fourth-highest peak in Colorado at 14,350 feet in elevation.