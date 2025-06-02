Watch CBS News
FBI searches Boulder attack suspect's apartment in Colorado Springs

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
FBI agents searched an apartment building said to be where Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Soliman was living with his family. According to CBS affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs, agents swarmed the apartment building located near Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road on Sunday night. 

mon0016-comallattackvofbiin-frame-581.jpg
The FBI searched the apartment where Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Soliman reportedly lived in Colorado Springs with his family. CBS

The search was described on social media as "court-authorized law enforcement activity related to the attack." 

Neighbors living near the building said the suspect lived there with his wife and children. 

"That's just scary to think, like, you know what I mean. Your neighbors were somebody that would even have that mind frame. That's the scary part. My daughter played over there. These are everyday people," the neighbor told KKTV 11 News.

Attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder Colorado
BOULDER, CO - JUNE 1: Yellow police crime tape was put up for blocks surrounding the scene of an attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado on June 1, 2025. Multiple people were burned, some severely, in an attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall during a vigil that called on Hamas to release Israeli hostages.   Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Neighbors said the suspect reportedly drove for Uber in Denver and wasn't home often. 

FBI is calling the attack on Sunday a "targeted act of violence" during a peaceful march in support of Israeli hostages at the outdoor Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 

Witnesses said the suspect used a "makeshift flamethrower" and threw Molotov cocktails that burned multiple victims, police and the FBI said. Boulder police said eight people were injured.

Soliman, 45, was taken into custody during the attacks on Sunday afternoon. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Boulder County. He remained in custody on a $10 million bond.   

