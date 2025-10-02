FBI executes criminal warrant at home in Denver where agents congregated early Thursday morning
The FBI executed a criminal warrant at a home located at 355 S. Perry St. in Denver early Thursday morning. According to the FBI, the warrant was signed by a federal judge and is part of an ongoing investigation.
Early Thursday, CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the residence and there were several law enforcement vehicles, including what appeared to be a SWAT vehicle, outside the west Denver home.
From the helicopter, law enforcement could be seen taking boxes of what appeared to be evidence from inside the home into patrol vehicles.