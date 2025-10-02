Watch CBS News
FBI executes criminal warrant at home in Denver where agents congregated early Thursday morning

Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

FBI involved in law enforcement operation at duplex in Denver
The FBI executed a criminal warrant at a home located at 355 S. Perry St. in Denver early Thursday morning. According to the FBI, the warrant was signed by a federal judge and is part of an ongoing investigation. 

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the home in Denver early Thursday morning.  CBS

Early Thursday, CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the residence and there were several law enforcement vehicles, including what appeared to be a SWAT vehicle, outside the west Denver home. 

The FBI executed a criminal warrant at 355 S. Perry St. in Denver.

From the helicopter, law enforcement could be seen taking boxes of what appeared to be evidence from inside the home into patrol vehicles. 

