FBI executes criminal warrant at home in Denver where agents congregated early Thursday morning

FBI involved in law enforcement operation at duplex in Denver

FBI involved in law enforcement operation at duplex in Denver

FBI involved in law enforcement operation at duplex in Denver

The FBI executed a criminal warrant at a home located at 355 S. Perry St. in Denver early Thursday morning. According to the FBI, the warrant was signed by a federal judge and is part of an ongoing investigation.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the home in Denver early Thursday morning. CBS

Early Thursday, CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the residence and there were several law enforcement vehicles, including what appeared to be a SWAT vehicle, outside the west Denver home.

The FBI executed a criminal warrant at 355 S. Perry St. in Denver.

From the helicopter, law enforcement could be seen taking boxes of what appeared to be evidence from inside the home into patrol vehicles.