Father arrested in connection with shooting death of toddler in Northern Colorado

A man in Northern Colorado was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of his 2-year-old child.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of E. 2nd Street on Jan. 20 for the report of a shooting. First responders reportedly found Draven Dren Hawthorne with a superficial abrasion and a toddler suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hawthorne was treated and released. The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Officials said Hawthorne told police he was moving the weapon to store it in a more secure location and that the shooting was accidental.

Detectives received his toxicology results on Feb. 19 and presented them to the Larimer County District Attorney's Office. On March 10, a warrant was issued for Hawthorne's arrest.

Police arrested Hawthorne in Greeley on March 12 and booked him into the Weld County Jail, where he is awaiting transfer to the Larimer County Jail. He is facing charges of child abuse criminal negligence causing death, prohibited use of a weapon, and criminally negligent homicide.