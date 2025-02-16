Two men dead after possible domestic violence incident escalates in Aurora

Aurora police said two men are dead after a possible domestic violence incident led to a shooting Sunday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Quentin Street around 5:30 p.m., for a report of a domestic violence incident between a 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

When police arrived on the scene they found the 63-year-old man and a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Authorities said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police said the men knew each other and they believe the shooting was a murder-suicide. Major Crime Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.