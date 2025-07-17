Man killed in shooting in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood, police looking for information

Denver police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in a homicide early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, two people were injured in a shooting in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. One person had a minor injury. However, the second victim, later identified as Antonio Vargas, was seriously wounded. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Antonio Vargas was killed in a shooting on Lincoln Street on July 12, 2025. Denver Police Department

Police are working to develop suspect information and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The shooting occurred near CBS Colorado, and some activity was captured from a nearby surveillance camera.

Security footage of 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street CBS

Footage shows people running around in the area beginning around 1 a.m., lasting for around 50 minutes. A Black SUV's lights came on around 20 minutes later before it did a loop in the parking lot and left heading south on Lincoln. Police are seen arriving at the scene at 4:40 a.m.