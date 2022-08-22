Fatal drive-by shooting of Longmont teen may have been gang related, arrest warrant shows

As friends and family continue to mourn the killing of 13-year-old Zay Rosales, an initial law enforcement investigation appears to indicate a possible gang rivalry that led to the shooting after arresting and charging 19-year-old Yahir Solis.

Zay and a 15-year-old boy were playing basketball at Kensington Park Saturday afternoon when a silver car drove by and the driver fired at least 10 or so shots, according to a partially redacted arrest warrant from the Longmont Police Department. The driver of that car fled the scene, witnesses told investigators.

Zay and the other boy, who officials have not yet identified, were both shot -- Zay in the chest and the other in the leg. Another person was with them but they were not identified or injured.

After the shooting, investigators interviewed witnesses and were told that "ever since a gang altercation at the Boulder County Fairgrounds involving 'PBG' and 'ESL' gang members, PBG members had been sending threats," to a person not identified in the warrant, via Instagram.

Less than 10 minutes after the shooting, a Longmont Police sergeant found a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses; a silver 2014 Ford Focus. The driver was identified as Solis. Solis had an active misdemeanor warrant for a failure to appear in court on shoplifting charges. An investigator also identified Solis as being in a screenshot of one of the Instagram posts related to the threats.

Boulder County

Solis was arrested and officers said in their arrest warrant that they saw a bullet or shell casing on the floor of Solis' car. When investigators searched the car, they found a handgun wedged between the driver's seat and center console and a backpack with a baggy full of bullets.

One witness identified Solis' vehicle as the one involved in the shooting.

Solis has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison.