Apparent wrong-way crash on I-70 in Colorado results in closure of westbound lanes near Utah border

Interstate 70 westbound is closed in western Colorado near the Utah border due to a fiery, fatal head-on crash. A detour was put into place early Monday afternoon by emergency workers.

Colorado State Patrol

The Colorado State Patrol said a driver of a Subaru Outback was killed in the crash and several people in a pickup truck were hurt.

It happened late Monday morning in the westbound lanes of the interstate, just west of Loma.

A few minutes before the crash, someone contacted authorities to report that someone was speeding and driving the wrong way down the interstate.

First responders went to the scene after the crash happened and found both vehicles heavily damaged. They said the Outback had caught fire.

CSP said their investigation showed that at least five people were in the pickup truck and two were minors. They were all taken to the hospital and it's not currently known how severe their injuries are.

The Subaru driver's identity hasn't been released.