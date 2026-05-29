After off-leash dog kills another dog, Colorado family encourages pet owners to leash their animals

After an off-leash dog attacked and killed another dog at a park in the southern part of the Denver metro area, new signs have gone up urging people to keep their dogs on leashes. The owner of the attacking dog is now facing criminal charges, while the family is using the memory of their beloved pet to help keep others safe.

On the afternoon of March 21, Dan and Julie Dill took a walk they regularly take at Littleton's Ketring Park. Their grandson was along and Ollie, their 10-year-old dog. Soon after they started, they saw a couple with an unleashed dog.

"I heard the commotion and Dan yelling, 'no, no' at the top of his lungs," said Julie. "I turn around, and the dog had come up behind Dan and got under his legs and grabbed Ollie."

Littleton police say a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier attacked and killed Ollie, a pug-Shih Tzu mix. The terrier also bit Dan during the incident.

Ollie Dill Family

"The owners of the dog continued to stand there also and hadn't tried to help get their dog off our dog. So, I had a water bag, and I hit the dog in the back with it three or four times," said Julie. "Ollie was so afraid, he got off of his leash and ran towards the lake and was hiding in some bushes."

Ollie died from his injuries at the vet's office.

"I think the worst part is how gruesome it was," said Julie. "So that was a very hard day for us, and we were just devastated, and we still are. We're dealing with the effects of it."

Littleton authorities are now pressing charges against the Staffordshire Terrier's owner. The Dills have also gone to court twice to listen as the case plays out.

"The owner of the dog wants to take it to trial, and so that hurts us every time we walk into the courtroom," said Julie. "We just want justice for Ollie. We want to see an end to this, and we want to see everything come out the way it should be, for the owner to take responsibility for what happened."

Since the attack, there is new signage that's been placed at Ketring Park stating "dogs must be on a leash at all times."

Julie said, "it just kind of empowers you a little bit when you see something being done about it."

After the attack, the Dills' daughter also planned and hosted an event called, "Leash up for Ollie."

"She had people bring leashes and donate them, and then she took them to the shelter, and I thought that was a great idea to bring awareness," said Julie.

Dan and Julie Dill walk at Ketring Park. CBS

The Dills say it is difficult to return to the park, but they want to continue advocating for leash laws.

"It makes us feel better when we stop, and we alert people and tell them to be aware," said Julie.

The terrier owner is facing four charges, including owning a dangerous animal that killed another animal. Other charges include owning a dangerous animal causing bodily injury to a person, owning a dog who is not rabies vaccinated, and running at large (when an animal is unrestrained).

CBS Colorado reached out to the terrier's owner, who did not want to provide a comment. They are scheduled to return to court in June.

The Dills say they'll continue to show up to court, with the hope of getting closure for Ollie one day soon.

""He'd wake us up every day at six o'clock, and he'd give me kisses. He was always so happy. He treated everybody like he was your best friend. He was really a part of us," said Dan, who also put Ollie's name on a walking stick that he takes with him to the park. "I put Ollie's name on there because he'll always be with me no matter what, I'll always have Ollie by my side."

"For him to die that way, it was so tragic, so unfair. So that's why I tell everybody, you're supposed to keep a leash on your dogs," Dan added.