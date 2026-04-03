The Aurora Fox Arts Center presents the Colorado premiere of "Fat Ham," the Pulitizer Prize-winning comedy written by James ljames. The Aurora Fox Arts Center's production was directed by donnie l. betts, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, theater director, and podcast host.

"It's a queer-centric version of 'Hamlet' which takes place around a Southern barbeque," betts told CBS News Colorado.

This modern adaptation of Shakespeare's classic tragedy uses food and family gathering to explore issues like generational trauma, toxic masculinity, and homophobia.

"A lot of what's happening in the country today is reflected in the play, and what I mean by that is the way gender identity is happening in the United States and how it's been attacked," betts explained.

CBS

The play includes a ghost set on vengeance, a marriage between mother and uncle, and a lost prince amidst the chaos. All key elements of Shakespeare's "Hamlet."

"In this play, you'll see quite a few asides like 'Hamlet', like Shakespeare used his asides to move his story forward," betts said.

While "Hamlet" is a tragedy from beginning to end, "Fat Ham" is fun and funny and a celebration of family both good and bad.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for "Fat Ham"

"Fat Ham" runs through April 19, 2026 at the Aurora Fox Arts Center. This play is recommended for ages 14 and older because it contains adult language and situations including simulated violance.