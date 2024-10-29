Fanny Brice's 133rd birthday celebrated witih first national tour of "Funny Girl" coming to Colorado

This week marks 133 years since Fanny Brice, the iconic performer, was born. As part of the celebration of her life and career, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing to welcome her story to the stage in "Funny Girl."

The musical, which launched decades ago on Broadway, has never toured the nation until now.

Funny Girl DCPA

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Salt Lake City for an exclusive advanced preview of the production which visits Denver in December.

"This really is a show about showbusiness, and a woman who makes it by embracing her authenticity," said Stephen Mark Lucas, the actor who portrays Nick Arnstein.

"Funny Girl basically tracks the life of Fanny Brice, who was a real-life person in the early half of the 20th century," said Hannah Shankman, the actress portraying Brice in the musical.

The musical and movie, which featured Barbra Streisand, highlight the career of Brice. Brice was a great talent, known for being able to sing, act, dance and perform comedy.

Shankman said it was a great opportunity to portray the character who she connects so well with.

"I grew up loving the theatre just like Fanny, I grew up using comedy as a way to connect with people just like Fanny," Shankman said. "To step into that role as a Jewish woman from New York, there really is no more well-suited role for me."

Funny Girl DCPA

Tuesday marked 133 years since Brice was born. Shankman and Mark Lucas said they were thrilled to still be sharing her story on stage today.

"The first act really tracks her rags to riches story, from going up in Brooklyn to all the way to ascending to the heights of the Ziegfeld Follies," Mark Lucas said.

The cast said they can connect with Brice's story as well, especially the part that highlights all the times she was told no to her career aspirations.

"We all know that as actors. That is part of the business. In Fanny's case she perseveres past that," Mark Lucas said.

Though the story is a century old, and the musical first thrived decades ago, the cast said they believe people of all generations will enjoy this production.

"A story about being told you are different and don't fit in, and then finding a way into your own life through being different I think is very palpable with young audiences," Shankman said. "To step into these shoes is such an honor. It is truly the honor of my career to play this part."

Funny Girl DCPA

Funny Girl plays the Buell Theatre starting Dec. 10 through Dec. 22.

For more information on tickets visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/funny-girl/

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.