"Russell endured so much in his life and managed to thrive": Family remembers hiker who died on Long's Peak

The young Colorado man who lost his life on Long's Peak earlier this month is being remembered as a Deadhead, dog-loving, hiker who made people laugh with ease, but Russell Jacobs, 25, often found he was most at peace on top of Colorado's 14ers.

CBS4 sat down with his father recently who says he intends to make sure the memory of his son lives on.

On Sept. 16, just two days after Russell's 25th birthday, he set out to hike the Keyhole route of Long's Peak when he became lost in deteriorating weather. The National Park Service says Park Rangers were able to briefly make contact with him via text message but could not reach him due to the weather. His body was discovered by hikers the following Sunday.

"If I could've given him a lesson, I would've told him to watch the weather. Russell would've said, 'dad, stop,'" said Keith Jacobs, Russell's father.

Jacobs flew into Denver last week to receive his son's body.

"Russell endured so much in his life and managed to thrive," said Jacobs as he choked back tears.

Jacobs knows there's a lesson to learn through his son's death. A lesson about the weather and being prepared.

"I would tell the hiking community that hiking is a wonderful sport. Just take whatever precautions you have to," he said.

He hopes the story of Russell's death can save a life but he also hopes it serves as a reminder about how to live.

"I've learned so much from him about how to be a better human being. I know he's made an impact on the world, all of these people have had such wonderful stories about how he not only his co-workers but the dogs," he said.

Jacobs is talking about the dogs and people at Hike Doggie. A Golden-based doggie daycare where Russell worked. He made a point to stop by the headquarters to meet the people Russell talked so much about.

"His smile lit up the room," said Kath Allen, Owner and Founder of Hike Doggie.

It's hard to tell who loved Russell more- his friends at Hike Doggie or the dogs he cared for.

Allen shared a video of Russell just two days before he set out to hike Long's Peak. It was his birthday, he was surrounded by friends and was bellowing out a grateful dead tune.

"He was funny and he was kind he's someone that I'm very lucky that our paths crossed, said Allen.

Russell found the Colorado Mountains healing. He suffered from a severe case of Crones disease that landed him in the hospital for 60 days, multiple times.

"Russell endured so much in his life and managed to thrive. He found a way to get healthy, in a crazy way…. he found a way to swim in ice cold water, and that healed him, and as a result of being healed, he thrived," said Jacobs.

Russell found cold therapy helped him manage a condition thought unmanageable. By 25 he had overcome and accomplished more than most people in a lifetime.

"I hope that anybody that knew him will continue to tell his story," said Jacobs.

In addition to making sure you are prepared for Colorado's unpredictable weather, Jacobs hopes Russell's perseverance and infectious positive attitude, inspire people to live their best lives.

"I'm sure when Russell was up on the mountain he had that same spirit of, I'm not gonna give up. And that's what I can say about Russell Anthony Jacobs," he said.

Russell's father says anyone who would like to show their support can make a donation in Russell's name to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

If you plan to hike in the backcountry, experts recommend traveling with a partner, letting those back home know your plans and always make sure to check the weather.

LINKS: Mountain Forecast | Open Summit | 14ers.com | RMNP Weather | Hiking Weather