Family paid $5 million after Northern Colorado man tased on I-25, fatally ran over by car

The family of Brent Thompson, a man who was ran over by a car on I-25 in February of 2023, will receive $5 million from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The payment comes after the family sued the agency, accusing the agency of causing the death of Thompson.

Thompson was ran over by a vehicle on I-25 in February of 2023 after a deputy tased him in the middle of the roadway. Thompson was running away from the deputy following a traffic stop for expired tags.

"Deputy Lujan's decision to tase Brent Thompson was a death sentence, and it was predictably a death sentence," said Sierra Anderson, one of the lawyers representing the Thompson family. "He was unarmed and didn't pose a threat to anyone."

Body camera footage of the incident was released by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The video showed Thompson being pulled over on an off-ramp of I-25. Deputies attempted to detain Thompson, who was then seen running down the ramp's hillside. He then jumped over a barrier as deputies yelled orders to stop.

A deputy chasing Thompson deployed his taser as Thompson ran onto the interstate. It was nighttime and dark.

The taser caused Thompson to fall in the middle of the interstate.

The deputy then appears to realize the danger Thompson is in. He is heard verbally reacting to oncoming cars. Attempts to yell for vehicles to stop matched with a strobing flashlight, were not enough to get the oncoming traffic's attention. A vehicle ran over Thompson, killing him.

"His life was ended way too soon. Our hearts are shattered in the sadness that is unbearable," said Karen K. Thompson, his mother.

Thompson's family, with tears in their eyes, said the pain of their loss persists to this day.

CBS

"I do miss my son," said David Thompson, Brent's father.

LCSO Sheriff John Feyen declined to interview with CBS News Colorado about the settlement. However, he issued a statement where he said the agency used the tragic incident as a training opportunity by saying:

"As first responders dedicated to helping others, we grieve the loss of life in any situation. Multiple lives have been changed forever. Losing a loved one is heartbreaking, regardless of the circumstances, and I'm truly saddened by the loss the Thompson family has experienced. Every incident provides an opportunity to reflect and grow as an agency, and the events of February 18, 2023 are no exception. Deputies are routinely faced with making split-second decisions in rapidly changing environments. We will continue to use this incident as a case study for internal discussions about complex decision-making, dynamic situations, safety priorities, and the consequences of action or inaction."

"May lessons be learned from these horrible-horrible circumstances," Karen K. Thompson said.

Thompson's family said the money was not justice for the family, noting the deputy who tased Thompson is still on patrol to this day.

"There was no justice served in this manner," David Thompson said.

"It is a very hard day today. It has been hard. Money does not bring Brent back. It is very sad," Karen Thompson, Brent's grandma, said. "No amount of money brings a loved one back. None. Justice was not served, money is not the answer."