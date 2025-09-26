Family-owned Western store to "pass the hat" for Evergreen High School shooting victim

The Cow Lot in Denver isn't your corporate western store. They're the real McCoy.

"We try to match the customer with the correct felt or correct straw or whatever style they're looking for. We try to give guidance. And a lot of our customers are going to be authentic, true working cowboys," said Cow Lot General Manager Brianna Dotson.

The Cow Lot CBS

It's a family business that started off two generations ago, traveling to ranches, stock shows, and rodeos, selling hats to cowboys, but that doesn't mean the rhinestone variety can't shop there, too.

"We've had quite a variety of clientele come in," said Dotson.

Two weeks ago, the family, like all Coloradans, watched in horror as a gunman shot two Evergreen High School students. Matthew Silverstone and a 14-year-old who has not been publicly named were seriously injured.

The tragedy touched everyone at their shop, so they decided to help out the old-fashioned way. By passing the hat.

"In the Western community, you know, something that they really do in that culture is you show up when it's needed," said Dotson.

The Cow Lot is donating 25% of all sales to help pay for Matthew Silverstone's recovery. CBS

On Saturday, Sept. 27, the store is donating 25% of sales to help pay for Matthew Silverstone's recovery. The family of the other teenager killed has asked that all donations be given to Matthew.

The cow lot says it's the least they can do for Matthew and his family.

"To only imagine what the mom's going through. She's a single parent. She has two other kids. And the fact that she had she was having to watch her son go through this, it's heartbreaking.

The Cow Lot CBS

The Cow Lot is located at 10890 E. 47th Ave. in Denver, but you don't have to come all the way to the store to contribute. Twenty-five percent of online sales will also go to Matthew.