Family of missing Colorado woman wants her home

Helen Alemayehu says her cousin Sara Astatke is a gem of a person.

"She's very fun. She's like the life of the party. Very charming, witty," said Alemayehu.

They grew up together in Denver and as they grew, their relationship grew beyond the state line.

"I moved to New York a couple of years ago and Sara had been living here, so we reconnected as well," said Alemayehu.

But she says recently Astatke had been going through a hard time which meant she would disappear from home for short amounts of time.

"She never really goes more than a day without letting her parents or letting one of us, one of her friends know that she's doing okay," said Alemayehu.

That is until Dec. 12, 2023, when she left her home in the 2100 block of South Beeler Way and never returned or called. Alemayehu says her family called the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office but Astatke is 24 years old and can choose to disappear if she wants. Alemayehu says she believes the sheriff's office and media response was lacking.

"You hear stories about Black women in particular going missing and not necessarily getting the response that they should. And you never really expect to, you know, be in this type of situation," said Alemayehu.

Astatke's family started passing out fliers, and checking shelters and hospitals.

"I think we've done all that we can think to do in the place of, you know, external investigation," said Alemayehu.

Then this week when the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department said they now believe others may be responsible for Astatke's disappearance and asked the public to help them find Astatke. Alemayehue says any help is appreciated.

"Really just take some time to look at the photos and keep an eye out. I do think Sara's out there somewhere, so please help," said Alemayehu. "I want Sara to know that I love her. Her family loves her very much. Her friends are really worried about her."

Astatke is 5'7", and 120 pounds. She is a Black woman with short brown hair cut in the style of a mohawk and brown eyes. If you have any information, call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department.