Family members from Afghanistan compete in CHSAA state tournament: "We miss home, that was difficult"

More than a thousand high school wrestlers are giving it their all at this year's state championships in Denver and for three competitors in particular, the tournament is about more than winning a title- it's about finding a place in their new community.

Brothers Ali and Mushtaq Shorkori along with their cousin, Mukhtar Hashimi, have only been students at Alameda International High School for 9 months. Their families fled Afghanistan when U.S. troops left the country.

Their parents, who worked for the U.S. Government, could no longer live in their homes safely under Taliban rule.

"We miss home, that was difficult," Mushtaq said during an interview earlier this month with CBS News Colorado.

CBS

CBS News Colorado interviewed the boys at the beginning of the month as they were working to secure a spot at state.

All three made it as CBS News Colorado caught up with them again to follow their performance on Friday.

"From the time that they stepped on the mat, you could tell that they were nervous. They didn't really say it but you could see on their face that they were a little bit nervous," said Frank Trujillo Sr., head coach. "Their experience from weighing in, to going to the matches to performing in the matches has been really neat for them, they're taking a lot away from this, they've learned a lot."

CBS

The brothers had wrestled for their school in Afghanistan, but Mukhtar made it to state with no prior experience.

All three joined the Alameda Pirates as soon as they moved to the states and were admitted Friday, the state tournament was much bigger than anything the two ever experienced.

They admitted they were a bit overwhelmed.

"Yesterday [Thursday] I was a little bit tired and I lost also but... I will try harder today," said Ali.

CBS

All three boys suffered tough losses Thursday but Friday afternoon, both brothers handled their opponents. By Saturday morning, Ali was the only one left standing and getting ready to compete for third place.

"It doesn't matter if you're watching my kids just come out and watch the sport, it's a great sport and there's a lot of great things that come out from this," Trujillo said.

For more information on the standings and the tournament in general, click here: https://bit.ly/3lLHuPA