The family, legal team of Colorado activist Jeanette Vizguerra to speak after hearing on her ICE detention

By Anna Alejo, Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The family and legal team representing Colorado immigrants' rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra will hold a press conference Friday in response to a hearing on her petition to avoid deportation.

On May 21, a U.S. district judge issued an injunction to prevent the removal by Immigration and Customs Enforcement of Jeanette Vizguerra, the immigration rights activist who was detained by ICE last week. Judge Wang asked the government to "show cause" why she should not grant Vizguerra's release.

Lawyers for ICE said they have a valid deportation order against Vizguerra from 2013. Her arrest by ICE last week prompted protests and calls for her release. Vizguerra crossed into the U.S. across the border from Mexico without documents in 1997 and has been trying to stay in the country since, even seeking protection from ICE for many months inside of a Denver church.

