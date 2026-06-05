Family of Colorado man shot, killed by Aurora officer hopeful in grand jury case referral

Nearly one year ago, Rajon Belt-Stubblefield was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer near East 6th Avenue and Billings Street after fleeing a traffic stop. His family says they're still looking for justice for their loved one.

Now, they may be one step closer to that. Recently, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it referred the case to a grand jury to decide if the officer should be charged in the shooting.

"When you lose someone in that way, it's not only sudden, but it feels just so wrong that that that pain sticks with you," said civil rights attorney Milo Schwab, who is representing Belt-Stubblefield's family.

Schwab says his clients are still troubled by what happened to their loved one nine months later, especially his son, who witnessed his father's killing.

"He has good days and bad days. You know, I can see that he's improving by getting better, but it's hard to watch your dad get killed right in front of you," Schwab said.

On Aug. 30, 2025, an Aurora officer was attempting to pull over Belt-Stubblefield near East 6th Avenue and Billings Street in Aurora. Belt-Stubblefield did not stop and ended up wrecking his car.

The officer pulled his weapon and ordered him to stay in the wrecked car. Belt-Stubblefield left his vehicle and tossed a gun on a nearby grassy field. An altercation ensued between the officer and Belt-Stubblefield, which ultimately led to the officer shooting and killing him.

Chief Todd Chamberlain of Aurora Police Department has always defended the officer's actions, saying Belt-Stubblefield appeared to be attempting to retrieve the gun he abandoned, but Belt-Stubblefield's family says the killing was unjustified.

"They have said they want some real accountability. And for them, accountability is criminal charges," Schwab said.

CBS Colorado reached out to Aurora Police Department for this story. APD said it will not comment on pending litigation.

Schwab says this decision to refer the case to a grand jury has given the family hope.

"Honestly ... this is a win," Schwab said.