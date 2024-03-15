Families turn snow day into a positive one with sledding in Ken Caryl

Colorado children enjoy another snow day, take a break on the sledding hill

With a lot of parents off work and students out of school from the impacts of the snowstorm, families decided to spend their off day at Sledding Hill Park in Ken Caryl.

Families were building giant snowballs, held snowball fights and even slid down snow hills.

CBS News Colorado reporter Brian Sherrod spoke with a family who made the best of their day at Sledding Hill Park Friday morning.

The Rahns are from Arizona originally but their flight was cancelled because of the snowstorm.

They decided to turn their day around by making the most of it in Ken Caryl.

Maddy and Dylan Rahn say being in the snow is better than spending it in 100-degree weather back home.

"I would want to bring all of my family out here and friends," Mady. "It's so much more fun out here instead of staying inside."

"I would probably bring my best friend," Dylan said. "He loves the snow."