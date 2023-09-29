Families of American Elm victims raise reward, police remain tight-lipped

Five full months after an infamous double murder, it remains unsolved, with loved ones left behind still wondering why two people were shot and killed at the American Elm restaurant in Denver's West Highlands neighborhood.

"We've been calling and they say there's nothing going on. It's kind of weird," said Miguel Lopez, son-in-law of victim Ignacio Gutierrez-Morales.

Denver police, who have remained tight-lipped about the killings of Gutierrez-Morales and general manager Emerall Vaughn Dahler, have no suspects and have made little apparent progress.

Family, friends, and supporters have contributed more money to fund a reward for information in the case as well as holding benefits as they did at Clancy's Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge in August.

The reward for information in the case is now up to $32,600.

The killings happened just before noon on Monday April 24. Vaughn-Dahler was doing payroll work and Gutierrez Morales was doing prep work to open the restaurant later in the day.

Vaughn-Dahler was shot twice, Gutierrez Morales once. Both were dead on-scene. No one in the surrounding neighborhood around 38th and Raleigh heard gunshots, including people outdoors nearby.

There are no camera images of a suspect.

Restaurant workers in the area have been nervous with the shootings unsolved. All of it has been frustrating for loved ones as time passes without an answer. Both victims were widely loved.

"We go to work to provide for our families not to get killed," said Lopez.

The phone number for Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is 720 913-7867

Tipsters can remain anonymous.