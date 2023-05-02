Fundraisers held for families of 2 restaurant workers killed in American Elm double homicide

Events were held in the Denver area on Monday night to support the families of the people killed in a double homicide at a restaurant last month. Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were shot and killed at American Elm where they worked in the west Highlands neighborhood on April 24.

CBS

Hops and Pie on Tennyson Street came together with dozens of other restaurants to raise money for those families. People could eat and drink all they wanted as long as they donated at least $50 to an online fundraiser. The money will help pay for things like funerals and memorial services, child care and bills.

CBS

Family members of Gutierrez Morales, who went by the nickname Nacho, traveled all the way from New Jersey to be there. They say it's been heartening to see the community come together and honor him.

"I know that wherever he goes people love him, but this support that the people of Colorado showed to our family, it's going to make a big difference in our lives," said Miguel Lopez.

CBS

New Image Brewing in Arvada, where Vaughn-Dahler previously worked, also hosted a fundraiser. Brandon Capps, the owner and head brewer there, says Vaughn-Dahler was well liked by everyone who interacted with her.

"She was an extremely strong person," Capps said. "It was special to see how she reacted to a situation where there was danger or harm. She didn't hesitate or flinch, just did exactly what needed to be done."

Police continue investigating the deaths and are still asking for tips from the public. A reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to a conviction in the case is up to $5,000.