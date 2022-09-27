Share your Colorado fall colors photos with CBS News Colorado
Have you got a good Colorado fall colors photo to share with us at CBS News Colorado?
You can share YouReport photos to CBS News Colorado in two ways:
1. Like CBS Colorado on Facebook and post them to our page. Please include where and when the photo was taken.
2. By emailing youreport@cbs.com directly OR using the email system below. As many as 5 images at a time may be emailed with this system.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.