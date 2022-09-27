Watch CBS News
Weather

Share your Colorado fall colors photos with CBS News Colorado

/ CBS Colorado

Mountain showers likely, measurable rain in the metro area unlikely
Mountain showers likely, measurable rain in the metro area unlikely 02:12

Have you got a good Colorado fall colors photo to share with us at CBS News Colorado?

colorado-fall-colors-photo.jpg
Stephen Lee took this photo in late September 2022.   Stephen Lee

You can share YouReport photos to CBS News Colorado in two ways:

1. Like CBS Colorado on Facebook and post them to our page. Please include where and when the photo was taken.

2. By emailing youreport@cbs.com directly OR using the email system below. As many as 5 images at a time may be emailed with this system.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 10:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.