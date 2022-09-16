Jeffco's Fairview Elementary School awarded National Blue Ribbon for achievement

Fairview Elementary School has been named one of only 300 schools in the country recognized as a National Blue Ribbon school for 2022.

It's one of just four schools in Colorado to receive the award. Superior Elementary in Superior, Sanford Elementary in Conejos County, and Galeton Elementary in Weld County were also recognized as high achieving schools.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon award is awarded to schools that serve as models of effective school practices for states and districts, and other schools throughout the country.

Fairview will get a National Blue Ribbon School flag to display in their building.