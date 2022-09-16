Watch CBS News
Local News

Jeffco's Fairview Elementary School awarded National Blue Ribbon for achievement

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fairview Elementary School has been named one of only 300 schools in the country recognized as a National Blue Ribbon school for 2022. 

It's one of just four schools in Colorado to receive the award. Superior Elementary in Superior, Sanford Elementary in Conejos County, and Galeton Elementary in Weld County were also recognized as high achieving schools. 

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon award is awarded to schools that serve as models of effective school practices for states and districts, and other schools throughout the country. 

Fairview will get a National Blue Ribbon School flag to display in their building. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 4:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.