Express lane closed in I-25 South Gap project area

Drivers on I-25 from Castle Rock to Larkspur won't be able to use the new southbound express lane until Saturday, July 23, 2022. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the lane of traffic on Sunday. Crews are installing concrete aprons to help water safely drain off the median along I-25. The two southbound general purpose lanes remain open during peak travel times.

Lane closures will continue in that section of I-25 over the next few weeks as crews put in more aprons and do paving work.

