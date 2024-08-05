What's it like to be a firefighter in a Colorado wildfire?

What's it like to be a firefighter on the Quarry Fire?

As some evacuated residents start to make their way back, and others anxiously await their turn on the Quarry Fire, CBS News Colorado wanted to ask about the people who helped to make this possible; the firefighters.

Monday's efforts on the fire mostly consisted of backburning areas that would otherwise pose a threat to homeowners, clearing out future fuel problems, even if the fire did dip significantly in size. The area burned is estimated to still be around 472 acres, with more than 35% containment as of Monday evening. That jump in containment is thanks to the boots on the ground, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"It is steep, grueling, it is hot, there are no sources of water up there," Karlyn Tilley, a sheriff's office spokeswoman, said. "Everything they're doing is difficult, every step they take is hard but they are doing it, they are staying extra hours, staying overnight extra hours, because they want to get residents back to their homes."

A firefighter puts out fuels in the Quarry Fire on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. CBS

Inter-Canyon Fire Chief Skip Shirlaw was one of the first people on the Quarry Fire when it started last week. He said this is the sort of situation that brings out the best in firefighters.

"Once you get in a few days, it is tough. People are working 16-hour days, they will get a break here or there, food doesn't always get up to them, water sometimes is hard to get to them," Shirlaw explained. "It is difficult, but you see the most incredible person that is a firefighter."

He said it's the attitudes that might surprise people the most when you hear from the folks who are using chainsaws, garden hoes and shovels all day long.

"It's inspiring to see them actually work and to see them at the end of the day," Shirlaw said. "I go 'how is your day going?' and they go 'Great! I had a great day. Ready to go after it tomorrow!"