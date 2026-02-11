Evergreen Resiliency Center opens to Colorado students, parents, teachers after shooting

The doors are open to a new stage of healing in Evergreen, Colorado, as the Evergreen Resiliency Center hosts its open house this week. The center aims to provide a community hub for support after the shooting at their high school on Sept. 10, 2025.

Evergreen Resiliency Center CBS

Steve Stantz is the co-director of the Evergreen Resiliency Center, explaining, "After clients come in, we identify what they're here for," he said, "We can get people set up with crime victim compensation or other mental health professionals. And we've already seen that happening."

The resiliency center is a place that aims to help connect those impacted by the shooting with resources, as well as with one another, providing a place to even do homework together or go to therapy. It's all through a partnership with victim outreach and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Courtney Hill works in victim services for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and was one of the first to respond to the shooting.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews Steve Stantz at the Evergreen Resiliency Center. CBS

"I knew that this would be an all-hands-on-deck response," Hill said, "At the beginning, there are so many different resources that come out and so many great services that are available, but people are really confused on 'where do I even start?' One of the biggest pieces is being able for people to come here and realize that we're a connection to those services."

The center is funded by different local and state victim service agencies, grants, and donations. Organizers say any services through the Evergreen Resiliency Center, like therapy sessions, will be free.

"We can't take away the trauma and the impact that it's had on their lives, but now we have this Evergreen Resiliency Center that's just for them, and so it feels like more of a safe place where they can come in, they can let their guard down, and they can access the services that they need," Hill said.

Evergreen Resiliency Center CBS

The center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and run all year-round. Organizers say they will remain open as long as the community needs them.