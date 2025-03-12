Report: Tight end Evan Engram joins Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have reached a deal with tight end Evan Engram, according to his agent. Adam Schefter of ESPN first broke the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars pulls in a touchdown reception at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Engram missed nearly half of last season with injuries with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the year before he had the most receptions of any tight end in the NFL with 114.

"The Broncos were in desperate need of some help at tight end and they found it on Wednesday," wrote John Breech of CBS Sports.

Engram reportedly signed a two-year deal for $23 million.