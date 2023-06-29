Watch CBS News
Evacuations ordered for Titan Fire burning in Las Animas County

Evacuations have been ordered for the Titan Fire burning in Las Animas County. Those living in a 10-mile radius around the flames are part of the evacuation area. 

The fire is burning west of Trinidad and has charred more than 450 acres since Thursday afternoon. So far 23 homes have been asked to evacuate. 

The Titan Fire is one of four wildfires burning in Colorado. 

