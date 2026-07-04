Evacuations ordered for residents near wildfire burning south of Colorado Springs
El Paso County officials have issued an evacuation order for residents near a wildfire burning near Fountain, Colorado, which is about 10 miles south of Colorado Springs.
The fire is located near Jordan Road and Old Pueblo Road.
Around 1:45 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert warning nearby residents to leave:
"An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for houses on east side of jordan rd from north intersection of jordan/old pueblo to south intersection of jordan/old pueblo due to a FIRE near jordan rd/old pueblo rd. Everyone in this area is ordered to EVACUATE NOW.
Visit PPROEM.com/Alerts to view a map of the impacted area. For more information, CHECK local media."