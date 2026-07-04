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Evacuations ordered for residents near wildfire burning south of Colorado Springs

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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El Paso County officials have issued an evacuation order for residents near a wildfire burning near Fountain, Colorado, which is about 10 miles south of Colorado Springs.

The fire is located near Jordan Road and Old Pueblo Road.

pikes-peak-regional-office-of-emergency-management.png
Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Around 1:45 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert warning nearby residents to leave:

"An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for houses on east side of jordan rd from north intersection of jordan/old pueblo to south intersection of jordan/old pueblo due to a FIRE near jordan rd/old pueblo rd. Everyone in this area is ordered to EVACUATE NOW.

Visit PPROEM.com/Alerts to view a map of the impacted area. For more information, CHECK local media."  

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