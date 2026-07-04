Evacuations ordered for residents near wildfire burning south of Colorado Springs

El Paso County officials have issued an evacuation order for residents near a wildfire burning near Fountain, Colorado, which is about 10 miles south of Colorado Springs.

The fire is located near Jordan Road and Old Pueblo Road.

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Around 1:45 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert warning nearby residents to leave:

"An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for houses on east side of jordan rd from north intersection of jordan/old pueblo to south intersection of jordan/old pueblo due to a FIRE near jordan rd/old pueblo rd. Everyone in this area is ordered to EVACUATE NOW.

Visit PPROEM.com/Alerts to view a map of the impacted area. For more information, CHECK local media."