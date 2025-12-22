Watch CBS News
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire near trails west of Boulder

Austen Erblat
Evacuations have been ordered for an area west of Boulder due to a wildfire on Monday evening, Boulder County officials said.

Few details were immediately available, but county officials said the evacuations are in place in the area of 519 Wild Turkey Trail in Fourmile Canyon.

Boulder County

Evacuees are being told to avoid Wild Turkey Trail and take Evening Star Road for evacuations.

The evacuation zone covers the unincorporated community of Crisman, about 8 miles northwest of downtown Boulder.

