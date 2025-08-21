Evacuations ordered after wildfire breaks out in northern Colorado

Evacuations have been ordered after a wildfire broke out in northern Colorado on Thursday.

Lone Pine Fire evacuation map NoCo Alerts

The Lone Pine Fire started to the west of Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County around 3 p.m. According to NoCo Alert, mandatory evacuations have been ordered near Deadman Road, including County Road 86. Authorities said residents in the area need to leave immediately.

Lone Pine Fire seen from Deadman Lookout U.S. Forest Service

Images from the U.S. Forest Service show smoke rising in the distance from the Deadman Lookout camera. In a tweet just before 4 p.m., the USFS said the fire was estimated to be 5-10 acres and is torching and spotting. They said helicopters were en route to help with suppression efforts.

At 5 p.m., the forest service provided an update, stating that ground resources are making good progress and the fire is now estimated at 2.5 acres. Mandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary evacuation status around 6 p.m.